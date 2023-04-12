(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that he will be reelected next month and his victory will amount to a message to the West, which he’s said oppose to him and support his rivals.

“I believe that my nation will finish this job without making it difficult,” Erdogan told CNN-Turk television late Wednesday, referring to May 14 vote when a presidential candidate must win more than 50% of the votes to avoid a runoff two weeks later. Erdogan claimed that he was witnessing strong support from his grassroots.

Erdogan, who is facing the toughest election race of his two-decade rule in power, escalated his criticism of Western nations which he’s claimed back his political opponents in an apparent bid to consolidate the support of nationalist voters. He recently chided the US ambassador to Turkey over meeting with the main opposition candidate for the presidency, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“With this elections, Turkey will give a message to the West. This nation is no longer thinking about the reaction of the West while it is fighting terrorism or determining its economy policies,” Erdogan said. “The West is saying that it is against Erdogan. Their hostile stance toward Erdogan is a hostile stance toward my nation — my nation nation will foil this plot on May 14.”

Erdogan’s Election Rhetoric Targets US in Opposition Visit Row

Under Erdogan, Turkey is still delaying accession of Sweden to NATO over its toleration of supporters of separatist Kurdish militants and defied the US over its purchase of a Russia air defense system seen as a threat to NATO aircraft. Erdogan has also expressed an interest in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, set up by Russia and China as a rival to NATO, which names both countries as security threats.

