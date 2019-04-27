(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there were “organized irregularities” during the Istanbul elections that his ruling party narrowly lost on March 31.

“Hundreds of employees from banks like Isbank, Sekerbank, Garanti were on duty” as election officials, Erdogan said on Saturday during a speech in Ankara. “This is unprecedented and unacceptable."

Isbank released a statement on Twitter on Friday saying that any employees who took part as election officials did so at the request of authorities and not under directions from the bank’s management.

Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition CHP party defeated the AK Party’s Binali Yildirim, a former prime minister, with a slim margin of about 14,000 votes, according to the election board’s results. The ruling party claimed widespread irregularities tainted the vote and resulted in its loss of control over the country’s biggest city, which has been held by the AK Party and its predecessors since 1994.

Turkish authorities are expected to rule in coming days on the claims of irregularities. Erdogan said the AKP will continue its legal battle until the end, stressing that the party is still hopeful.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kerim Karakaya in Istanbul at kkarakaya2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net, Kerim Karakaya, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.