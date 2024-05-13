(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored his support for Hamas, saying more than a thousand members of the organization are being treated in Turkey.

Palestinians were known to have been brought to Turkey for treatment during the war between Israel and Hamas. This marks the first time the Turkish president has publicly announced that Hamas members are also receiving treatment in the country.

Israel invaded Gaza in October, a response to the deadly assault by Hamas into southern communities on Oct. 7. According to health officials in the Hamas-controlled enclave, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive. The figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians, with Israel claiming a third of them are fighters.

Erdogan reiterated that he does not consider Hamas as a terrorist organization, unlike the US and the European Union. Erdogan hosted Hamas’s political leader in Istanbul on April 20 to discuss the need for a permanent cease-fire and accelerated humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Ashraf Al-Qedra, spokesman for the Hamas-run health ministry, said that Israel has controlled the list of the wounded and medical patients cleared to travel abroad for treatment since the beginning of the conflict.

Several months into the conflict, Israel further tightened the process. “The occupation later started preventing males aged between 18 and 60 years from being transferred for treatment outside without providing information on this,” Al-Qedra told Bloomberg.

He added that 4,917 patients and wounded individuals have managed to leave Gaza since the start of the conflict, but exits have ceased since Israel took over the Rafah crossing point with Egypt a week ago.

