(Bloomberg) -- There is no setback to the agreement on deliveries of a S-400 missile defense system from Russia, Turkish President Recep Erdogan said at a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

“I believe the eyes have turned to the delivery process and there is no disruption on our agreement on that front,’’ Erdogan said at the meeting in Osaka, where the two leaders are attending a Group of 20 summit. “For us the priority is to move it forward with joint production and technology transfer.’’ Both leaders cited an improvement in ties between Russia and Turkey.

Turkey’s decision to purchase the missile system from Russia has angered the U.S. Washington argues that integrating such a system into NATO’s second-largest army could help Moscow gather critical intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the next generation F-35 fighter planes, which Turkish manufacturers help build. Erdogan dismissed the U.S. argument and said Turkish military experts were good at deciding what to purchase.

The planned purchase has drawn threats of U.S. penalties that could hurt the Turkish economy and create severe strains between Washington and a crucial Middle East partner, which relies on it for arms.

Erdogan is betting that his personal rapport with U.S. President Donald Trump will fend off harsh penalties. Erdogan and Trump are expected to meet later Saturday in Osaka to discuss the issue.

