(Bloomberg) -- Turkey can no longer “stay silent” about the threat posed by U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters and will deploy troops east of the Euphrates River, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

Erdogan said he had informed Washington and Russia of the decision, which came as talks are to continue this week on creating a “safe zone” in Syria, which Turkey has called for to avert threats to its border.

Citing what he described as “harassment” in the area, Erdogan said his country can “no longer stay silent,” and that its “patience was running out.”

Turkish officials have met with the United States’ top Syria envoy, James Jeffrey, in recent weeks with hopes of creating safe zone. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called his American counterpart in late July and warned that Turkey will unilaterally establish the Syria safe zone if there is no deal with U.S.

A U.S. delegation is expected in Ankara next week for the second round of safe zone talks.

To contact the reporter on this story: Baris Balci in istanbul at bbalci4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Tarek El-Tablawy, Michael Gunn

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.