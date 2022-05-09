(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey wouldn’t force Syrian refugees to return home, seeking to blunt opposition attacks on his latest plan to resettle a million people back across the border.

“We will protect these brothers who have fled war to the end,” Erdogan said on Monday in a speech to business leaders in Istanbul. “They may go if they wish, but we will never chase them away. We won’t throw them onto the laps of murderers.”

Millions of Syrians headed north to safety during the Syrian war, leaving Turkey with the world’s biggest refugee population. Ankara has since spent about $100 billion on housing, medical care and schooling for Syrians over more than a decade, as it opposed the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

But support for that policy has fallen as a surging cost-of-living crisis engulfs ordinary Turks, and the debate is set to intensify ahead of elections next year.

Erdogan said last week that the government wanted to enable the voluntary return of 1 million Syrians to areas secured by Turkish and allied forces in northern Syria.

That kicked off criticism by opponents including the main opposition Republican People’s Party, which said the president was making a U-turn on his refugee policy to appease voters.

On Monday, Erdogan urged his business audience to contribute to building homes for migrants that wished to go back.

About 3.7 million registered Syrians make up the biggest share of Turkey’s refugee population of around six million, alongside others from Iraq and Afghanistan.

