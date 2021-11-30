(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to deliver “markedly” lower interest rates before general elections currently scheduled for 2023, defending a recent pivot in economic policies that resulted in a slump in the lira.

Lower borrowing costs will boost manufacturing and slow consumer inflation currently running at four times the official target of 5%, and the currency will eventually strengthen, Erdogan said in a live interview with state broadcaster TRT on Tuesday.

The Turkish leader said he’s no longer interested in attracting short-term investments with elevated levels of interest rates, a “vicious circle” that he said leaves Turkey at the mercy of so-called “hot money,” or investments in Turkish assets that can be quickly withdrawn. The lira extended losses after Erdogan’s remarks, falling as much as 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

“We need to save our country from the interest rate deadlock,” Erdogan said. “We will relieve our people and tradesmen with lower interest rates,” and that will bring us growth and employment, he said.

The lira was 6.4% lower at 13.7058 per U.S. dollar as of 11:07 p.m. in Istanbul.

Below are some other highlights from Erdogan’s remarks:

The government is working on a plan to support employment and create 50,000 jobs.

High interest rates are destroying Turkey’s local manufacturing base. High rates and a strong lira result in structural inflation

Turkey’s credit guarantee fund will support 10 billion liras worth of new loans. Loans under the support package for private companies will be as much as 7 percentage points lower than market rates

Turkey’s 2021 GDP growth may exceed 10%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.