(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 2023 draft budget provides for a dramatic increase in energy subsidies, which would enable him to keep prices subdued and bolster his prospects in next year’s elections.

The Turkish government is subsidizing 80% of natural gas and 50% of electricity used by households and “the burden of energy subsidies on the 2023 budget is seen at 600 billion liras ($32 billion),” Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday.

With about eight months to go to presidential and parliamentary elections, Erdogan is intent on shielding citizens from surging global energy costs. Turks are already enduring a cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation, which have undermined support for the country’s longest-serving leader as he seeks to extend his 20-year rule.

Erdogan previously estimated that energy subsidies would cost about 300 billion liras this year and that they would almost double in 2023. That’s approaching the 650 billion liras budgeted for education.

The draft budget also provides for spending on “energy supply security, efficiency and energy market” to surge by 155% next year, and defense and security expenditure to increase by 159%. An allocation for social aid is projected to rise by 73% to further address the plight of the poor.

