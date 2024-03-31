(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing a shock defeat at the ballot box against the main opposition party amid rampant inflation and the highest borrowing costs since the president swept to power more than two decades ago.

Erdogan’s AK Party fell behind the main opposition Republican People’s Party, known as CHP, in Sunday’s municipal elections for the first time ever, according to early results published by state broadcaster TRT.

Support for AKP stood at 36.3%, while CHP was leading the race with 37.2%, with more than two-thirds of the ballots counted, TRT reported.

Poll results show voters turned against the ruling party in much of the country, but the change was more dramatic in urban areas. That was mainly due to persistently high inflation even after Erdogan allowed the central bank to raise the nation’s key interest rate to 50%, the highest level since the ruling party first came to power in 2002. While higher lending costs resulted in a slump in consumer sentiment, they have yet to reverse the trajectory of price increases, which are running at an annual rate of just under 70%.

“Voters appear to have punished his party and candidates for economic hardships at the municipal elections,” Emre Peker, Europe director for Eurasia Group, said of Erdogan. The president “is possibly facing his worst-ever performance at the polls.”

AKP was set to win mayor’s seat in 24 cities, down from 39 in 2019. CHP is leading the race in 36 provinces, compared with 21 in the last election, TRT reported.

Erdogan’s Nemesis

Sunday’s results are set to boost the popularity of Ekrem Imamoglu, the opposition mayor of Istanbul who was leading the race with nearly a 10 percentage point margin with around 79% of the ballot boxes counted.

The vote is seen as a broader battle between Turkey’s two most prominent political adversaries. Imamoglu gained control of Istanbul in 2019, bringing to an end Erdogan’s 25-year-long control of the city. His party CHP also won the capital city Ankara from Erdogan’s party in the same elections in a stinging defeat for Turkey’s president.

Even after his second Istanbul victory in a row, Imamoglu has another battle to fight. He is accused of insulting members of the Supreme Election Council, which could result in his being banned from political office.

At stake in Istanbul is control of a city of almost 16 million people with a $6.6 billion annual budget.

Social aid payments from municipal budgets are critical to voters hit by Turkey’s cost-of-living crisis. How those funds are allocated are decided at municipal councils, making dominance there is just as important as winning the mayor’s seat.

Read More: Erdogan Seeks to Regain Istanbul and Vanquish His Nemesis

Islamist Defectors

Some of the decline in the ruling AKP’s votes was due to pro-Islamic New Welfare Party’s decision to field its own candidates, bringing the alliance between the two to an end. Mayors running under the party’s banner got more than 5% of the votes, according to early results.

The New Welfare severely criticized Erdogan’s economic policies and his government’s refusal to stop trade with Israel despite the war in Gaza.

Even so, the election results are unlikely to put a distance between Erdogan and his team of top economic policymakers led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, according to Wolfango Piccoli, the co-president of consulting firm Teneo.

“No significant policy shift is expected on the economic policy-making,” he said.

The main risk to Simsek’s policy program, which stipulates public budget discipline and high interest rates to tame inflation, is that Erdogan will find it difficult not to raise the minimum wage and pensioner salaries during the second half of 2024, Piccoli said.

--With assistance from Tugce Ozsoy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.