(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to seek a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden this weekend at the Group of 20 summit in Rome, according to three Turkish officials familiar with the matter, as he may now skip the COP26 gathering in Glasgow next week.

Erdogan has been eager to speak with Biden at either the G-20 or COP26 climate meeting to talk about the fate of $1.4 billion Turkey paid to buy F-35 fighter jets. Washington barred Ankara from purchasing and co-developing the jets after it bought Russian air-defense missiles that NATO allies fear could be used to collect intelligence on the plane’s stealth capabilities.

A U.S. National Security Council spokesperson declined to comment. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One this week that Biden was expected to sit down with Erdogan at COP26.

“I anticipate he will meet with the president of Turkey in Glasgow,” Sullivan said. “I don’t have confirmation, but I think that’s the present expectation.”

The U.S. has denied making any financing offer over Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 warplanes, after Erdogan said that may be a way of returning the $1.4 billion.

Footage from the G-20 summit shows Biden and Erdogan spoke - albeit briefly - as the leaders sat down for their first plenary session.

