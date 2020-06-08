Jun 8, 2020
Erdogan Signals Libya ‘Agreement’ With U.S. After Trump Call
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a deal with the U.S. over Libya was likely after his phone call with Donald Trump on Monday.
The two countries have reached “some agreements” that might open a “new era” in the war torn country, Erdogan said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT.
The Turkish leader spoke shortly after a phone call with the U.S. president, indicating growing overlap in Libya policies with his key NATO partner. Turkey is supporting Libya’s internationally-recognized government in Tripoli against Kremlin-backed eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, who also gets assistance from the UAE and Egypt.
Below are highlights from Erdogan’s interview with TRT:
- Speaking on advance of UN-backed government forces into areas once held by Haftar, Erdogan said the objective was to take over Sirte and surrounding areas rich in oil
- Haftar might soon be deposed and left out of the “process”
- The Turkish president will speak with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss the path ahead; Russia maintains 19 military planes and Pantsir defense systems in Libya
