(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a deal with the U.S. over Libya was likely after his phone call with Donald Trump on Monday.

The two countries have reached “some agreements” that might open a “new era” in the war torn country, Erdogan said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT.

The Turkish leader spoke shortly after a phone call with the U.S. president, indicating growing overlap in Libya policies with his key NATO partner. Turkey is supporting Libya’s internationally-recognized government in Tripoli against Kremlin-backed eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, who also gets assistance from the UAE and Egypt.

Below are highlights from Erdogan’s interview with TRT:

Speaking on advance of UN-backed government forces into areas once held by Haftar, Erdogan said the objective was to take over Sirte and surrounding areas rich in oil

Haftar might soon be deposed and left out of the “process”

The Turkish president will speak with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss the path ahead; Russia maintains 19 military planes and Pantsir defense systems in Libya

