(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, having failed to nail down a meeting with Donald Trump, signaled his country would go ahead with its threatened incursion into Syria aimed at curbing the influence of an American-backed Kurdish force.

Erdogan spoke to Turkish media on Wednesday before returning home from New York, where the U.S. president rebuffed his invitation to meet and spoke to him by phone instead. Erdogan wanted to use the face time to urge Trump to significantly expand a previously agreed zone that would be off-limits to U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters whom Turkey regards as a threat to its territorial integrity.

The zone in northern Syria would also be used to resettle the bulk of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees who fled their country’s civil war to neighboring Turkey.

The Pentagon objects to extending the zone, afraid it would render its Kurdish allies vulnerable to a Turkish attack. But Erdogan has threatened an incursion if he doesn’t get his way by month’s end.

“Time is marching on, we’ve taken all our precautions along the border,” the Turkish president said. His remarks were reported by Hurriyet newspaper.

Erdogan Vows to Act Alone If No Syria Buffer Zone by Month’s End

The two men enjoy good chemistry, and Erdogan had hoped that a face-to-face meeting would help him press his cause.

American backing for the Kurdish YPG militia, which played a leading role in defeating Islamic State, has been at the heart of Turkey-U.S. tensions. Erdogan sees the fighters as a top threat due to their link to the separatist PKK, a Kurdish group Turkey’s been battling for decades and is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union.

“A Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria would represent a major setback to U.S. aims in Syria and a new crisis for the U.S.-Turkish relationship,” said a report this week by the Syria Study Group, which was established by Congress to make policy recommendations on the conflict. A third Turkish offensive in Syria “would severely complicate the U.S. military campaign against ISIS,” it added, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Turkey and the U.S. have also gone head to head over Turkey’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system. The Trump administration suspended Ankara from the advanced F-35 fighter jet program and is considering added sanctions, saying the Russian equipment could compromise the American aircraft’s stealth capabilities.

Why Russian Missiles Divide Turkey and the U.S.: QuickTake

To contact the reporters on this story: Selcan Hacaoglu in Ankara at shacaoglu@bloomberg.net;Firat Kozok in Ankara at fkozok@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net, Amy Teibel, Mark Williams

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.