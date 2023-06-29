(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Sweden for allowing someone to burn a Koran in central Stockholm, risking a repeat of tensions between the countries that previously derailed Sweden’s bid to join NATO.

“Those who allow these under the pretext of freedom of expression and turn a blind eye to this viciousness, as well as those who have committed this crime, will not reach their goals,” Erdogan said in video message marking the Muslim Eid holiday, without specifying which goals he meant.

“We will teach the arrogant Western people that it is not freedom of expression to insult the sacred values of Muslims.”

Erdogan previously ruled out supporting Sweden’s application to join the military alliance after a similar Koran burning in Stockholm in January. He’s since said that a new Swedish anti-terror law is failing to crack down on Kurdish militants that Ankara views as terrorists.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking to reporters in Brussels, said that while the Koran burning was “offensive and objectionable,” protests like that and others against Turkey aren’t illegal, and that the most important thing is to finalize the accession of Sweden into the alliance.

“My message continues to be that Sweden has delivered on all its obligations,” Stoltenberg said.

The incident comes days after Sweden and Turkey agreed to meet to discuss the membership bid before NATO’s July leaders summit.

Since a January Koran burning that derailed talks between Turkey and Sweden, Swedish police have sought to prevent similar events, citing security reasons, but decisions to deny permits have been dismissed by administrative courts arguing that public gatherings and demonstrations must be given permission unless they pose an immediate threat to public safety.

The Koran burning that took place on Wednesday near the main mosque in central Stockholm was done by an Iraqi man who has won court appeals after his previous applications for permission to burn the book were denied by police. He’s now under investigation for hate crimes and breaching a local prohibition on open fires.

