(Bloomberg) -- Rarely a day goes by without Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing his nation. His silence during this week’s markets bloodbath was a startling exception.

Turkish assets have been falling to consecutive record lows since Washington sanctioned two of Erdogan’s cabinet ministers last week over Ankara’s refusal to free a detained American pastor. Efforts to repair relations have hit a wall.

As the country’s all-powerful leader, Erdogan’s are the words that matter most, but he hasn’t spoken publicly since Saturday, when he promised a response that hasn’t yet come. On Friday, Turks and investors alike will be looking for signs of relief when he finally pipes up in a scheduled speech from a remote backwater.

“In a perfect world, the market would like to hear some credible reforms,” said Guillaume Tresca, a strategist at Credit Agricole in Paris. “Unfortunately the bar is set high and the probability for such announcements is low. Credibility has been so destroyed that you need to create a real shock to convince markets.”

Plunging Lira

The lira has lost nearly 10 percent since the sanctions were announced as investors fret about the possibility of further U.S. penalties and implications for Turkey’s foreign imbalance and high inflation. Those key weaknesses must be repaired before markets stabilize, but Erdogan’s reluctance to raise interest rates to cool what he denies is an overheated economy is tempering expectations of an imminent fix.

What Erdogan says about Pastor Andrew Brunson’s fate is of critical importance to the future of relations with the U.S., an alliance that’s unraveling over an array of issues ranging from differences over Syria policy to allegations of Iran sanctions-busting.

When he resurfaces Friday, it will be in friendly territory -- Bayburt, a city of less than 60,000 voters that overwhelmingly voted in June to re-elect him with vastly expanded powers.

