(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive the Greek foreign minister Thursday to discuss disputes that have long tormented relations: energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean and the fate of divided Cyprus.

The meeting with Greece’s Nikolaos Dendias follows efforts to ease frictions exacerbated last year by Turkish energy exploration and maritime claims in contested waters. European Union leaders and Ankara are also trying to warm ties chilled by the Turkish activities, which bloc members Greece and Cyprus view as a breach of international law.

Dendias will also meet Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The Cypriot question will loom large ahead of an international meeting at the end of the month in Geneva to explore the prospects of reunifying the island. Greece is aiming for a bi-zonal federation, while Turkey says the only solution is partitioning Cyprus into two states.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 after Turkey captured the northern third of the island with the declared purpose of protecting the Turkish-speaking minority following an Athens-backed coup by supporters of union with Greece. The Turkish-speaking minority’s self-proclaimed state in the north, recognized only by Ankara, also claims rights to any energy resources discovered off its coast.

