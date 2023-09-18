(Bloomberg) -- Ahead of a meeting with US businessmen in New York on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said both sides should overcome differing points of view to focus on expanding bilateral trade.

Erdogan arrived for the UN General Assembly amid heightened tensions with Washington over Syria and Russia, as well as Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,a prerequisite for the US to agree to sell F-16 jets to Ankara.

Erdogan, who is aiming to attract investment in Turkey’s embattled economy, is scheduled address to the businessman a day after he spoke of the need to boost bilateral trade volume — which came close to $34 billion last year — following a 45-minute meeting with Elon Musk in which the two discussed artificial intelligence and a potential Tesla factory in Turkey.

“There may always be differences of opinion in relations between states, this is normal,” Erdogan said during a dinner hosted by the Turkish American National Steering Committee. “However, we also know that there are more common denominators and that there are many windows of opportunity that will open in this regard.”

Turkey’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek is also scheduled to meet investors in New York on Tuesday.

Tracking the Feuds Plaguing the U.S.-Turkey Alliance: QuickTake

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.