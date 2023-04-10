1h ago
Erdogan to Show Military Clout With Drone Carrier as Vote Looms
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use a ceremony showcasing a military carrier on Monday to burnish his defense credentials ahead of close-run general elections next month.
Erdogan will preside over the commissioning of Turkey’s first drone, tank and helicopter carrier, the TCG Anadolu, near Istanbul. It will be part of the latest display of home-grown defense equipment including prototypes of new fighter jets and drones.
The carrier is expected to increase Turkey’s operational capabilities in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, where tensions run high over territorial rifts with Greece and Cyprus.
Erdogan’s seeking to bolster support from nationalist voters ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections elections on May 14. He’s been partly relying on his projection of military power to win support from some of his disillusioned grassroots supporters during the worst cost-of-living crisis in two decades.
The carrier can be fitted out with dozens of helicopters and the latest-generation Bayraktar TB3 drones as well as tanks and armored combat vehicles, according to the state-run defense procurement agency.
