(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit a bordering Azeri exclave on Monday in an apparent push to link it with Azerbaijan through a trade corridor via Armenia following last week’s Azeri strikes on Armenian forces.

Erdogan’s trip to Naxcivan comes less than a week after Azerbaijan halted military operations in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenians in the territory had agreed to disband their forces following an intervention by Russia.

Armenia is preparing for talks to discuss reintegration of Nagorno-Karabakh into Azerbaijan more than three decades after its majority Armenian population declared independence as the Soviet Union collapsed.

Meanwhile, Turkey is looking to seize a critical moment in one of the world’s most intractable territorial disputes to seek more concessions from Armenia and win Azeri control over a strip of land along Armenia’s border with Iran. That strip will connect Naxcivan with Azerbaijan through the so-called Zangezur corridor.

Turkey regards the Zangezur corridor as key to its aspirations to become a trade route linking London and Beijing with railroads and highways. However, Iran is concerned that Azerbaijan may use military force to take Armenia’s southern Syunik region to link up with Naxcivan, potentially cutting off a vital transport route in the north through Armenia for the Islamic Republic.

Iran has staged military drills near the Azerbaijan border to deter Baku against a unilateral move. Turkey and Azerbaijan have retaliated with joint military exercises.

Erdogan on Monday is scheduled to open a modernized Azeri military installation and attend a ground-breaking ceremony for a pipeline that would carry natural gas to Naxcivan from the Turkish border province of Igdir, according to his office. The pipeline is expected to help diversify Naxcivan’s gas imports away from Iran.

Relations between Baku and Tehran deteriorated after Azerbaijan’s war with neighboring Armenia three years ago. Armed with Israeli and Turkish drones, Azerbaijani forces reclaimed control of large swaths of its territory occupied by Armenia since the early 1990s before Russia brokered a cease-fire in November 2020.

That truce was supposed to allow movement of people and vehicles across southern Armenian territory between Azerbaijan and its exclave of Naxcivan, which borders Armenia, Iran and Turkey, as part of a broader agreement between the two states to unblock all transport links. However, there’s been no progress on that, or a full peace agreement, despite international efforts to promote talks.

Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev are scheduled to discuss bilateral and regional affairs as well as the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, his office said. Aliyev is expected to meet Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Granada, Spain, on Oct. 5, according to Interfax.

