(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Egypt next month in a bid to restore ties after more than a decade of fractured relations, according to Turkish officials familiar with the matter.

Erdogan is expected to travel to the North African nation on Feb. 14, the people said, seeking to boost cooperation in the energy-rich eastern Mediterranean as conflicts roil the Middle East. The trip will be his first to Egypt since before the 2013 ouster of an Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, who’d been favored by Ankara.

The Turkish president has been working to rebuild relations with Egypt and other Arab powers as part of a broader Middle East realignment since US President Joe Biden entered the White House — and which has been tested since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in early October.

Talks between Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who both won reelection in the past year, are expected to focus on aid shipments for Palestinians in Gaza and steps that could be taken to end the war, said the officials, who asked not to be identified as the visit hasn’t been announced. Discussions on bolstering trade and determining maritime boundaries to enable Turkey to access more Mediterranean energy resources are also on the agenda, they said.

Turkey’s government declined to comment. Egyptian officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turkey and Egypt intensified efforts to heal ties after a landmark handshake between their leaders at the football World Cup in Qatar in 2022, while Cairo expressed solidarity for victims of earthquakes in Turkey and neighboring Syria early 2023. The two countries restored diplomatic relations to the level of ambassadors last July.

Relations between the two countries have been sour for years over Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt has classified as a terrorist organization. Ties were earlier plunged into turmoil with the overthrow of Mursi. The two countries have been at odds in regional conflicts, taking opposite sides of a war in Libya that ended with an uneasy 2020 cease-fire.

Turkey was Egypt’s top export destination in 2022, according to data from the International Monetary Fund. Two-way commerce grew to around $7 billion from more than $6 billion a year earlier.

