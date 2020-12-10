(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s fight to protect jobs amid a spreading coronavirus outbreak is floundering, with signs that many of those without work are directing their anger at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

Job retention programs, including a ban on dismissals, have kept a lid on official unemployment in the formal sector -- the rate edged down in August to October from the previous period to 12.7%, data released by the statistics office on Thursday show.

But economists say the figures obscure a darker reality as fewer new jobs are created, contracts expire and companies go bankrupt amid the global health emergency: The overall size of the workforce contracted 3.9% from a year ago.

The real deterioration in the job market is visible in the 1.4 million people who reported they had lost hope of finding employment -- a 122.5% increase from a year ago -- and the 4.1 million people ready to work but not yet looking for jobs, a jump of 84%.

Economic Pain

Economist Seyfettin Gursel of Istanbul’s Bahcesehir University said the numbers were unprecedented. “There is another artificial situation in employment data since the ban on dismissals is masking about 2 million people who were sent on leave,” he said. “There is a risk that the bulk of them could be dismissed when the ban is lifted.”

The outlook amounts to a headache for Turkey’s longest-serving leader. Erdogan, 66, and his ruling AK Party face growing dissatisfaction over the state of economy, according to pollster Murat Gezici, head of the Gezici Research Center.

“A large part of the electorate is experiencing economic problems,” Gezici said. “Economic policies of the AK Party government appear to have received low marks.”

Earlier this year, policy makers announced a 5.8% growth target for 2021, assuming that they wouldn’t have to shut down the economy again due to the virus. But that ambition already looks optimistic as authorities last month reintroduced weekend and nighttime lockdowns.

Young Turks

Interest rates are likely to stay elevated with inflation expected to hover at around 15% for much of the year after the lira lost ground, according to a Goldman Sachs report on Wednesday.

A Gezici survey in November showed combined support for the AK Party and its nationalist ally falling to 45.4%. Metropoll found the same month that a third of respondents held Erdogan responsible for the deteriorating economy, the polling company’s president, Ozer Sencar, said on Twitter Dec. 5. Turkey is scheduled to have parliamentary and presidential elections in 2023, though opposition parties want them held sooner.

Unemployment among younger Turks of 24.3% is especially worrying for Erdogan.

About 80% of those between the ages of 18 and 27 say they don’t support the ruling alliance, up from 76% in 2018 and 70% in 2015, Gezici said Wednesday, citing his company’s November poll. The age group roughly accounts for 16% of the electorate.

“The jobless ones are now defined as ‘home-youth’,” Gezici said. “They are deeply frustrated as they’re unable to have their voices heard due to pressure and censorship.”

A study published in December by the France-based Center for Mediterranean Integration said the pandemic would likely “cause a dramatic increase not only in unemployment but also in inequality and poverty in Turkey” requiring “additional financial resources from home and abroad.”

Erdogan last month pledged economic and legal reforms after he overhauled Turkey’s economic leadership.

