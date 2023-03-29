(Bloomberg) --

Turkey will hike its minimum wage in July, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, in his latest financial appeal to voters ahead of elections.

State-run Anadolu Agency reported the comments, without saying how high the raise could be.

Any raise would be the second this year, following a 55% hike in January, as the worst cost-of-living crisis in Erdogan’s two decades in power threatens his popularity in the run-up to the May 14 vote.

It would also follow other financial giveaways already announced by the president including debt relief, boosts to pensions, energy price cuts for households and industry and early retirement for over two million people.

Erdogan has championed unconventional policies that seek to fire up the economy but which have come at the expense of inflation. Annual consumer prices accelerated by 55% last month, slowing from last year’s peak of over 85% thanks in part to statistical base effects.

