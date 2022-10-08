(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday reiterated his call on the central bank to further lower borrowing costs as he urged investors to benefit from cheap loans from state banks in the hopes of spurring growth ahead of elections next year.

Erdogan is mounting pressure on the central bank to further slash borrowing costs. Last month, he urged the bank to cut its benchmark rate to below 10% by year-end, from 12% currently. Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, speaking to CNN-Turk television in an interview late Friday, said Turkey will take steps to deliver single-digit interest rates as demanded by the president.

With less than nine months to go to presidential and parliamentary elections, Erdogan has embarked on a full-throttle push to expand the economy and create jobs by demanding the central bank cut borrowing costs, arguing that the inflation which is hovering above 80% will be tamed in time.

“As long as this brother of yours is in this position, the interest will continue to decrease with each passing day, each passing week, each passing month,” Erdogan said during a speech in western province of Balikesir. “Let the investor come and request a loan from our state banks. We will not have them trounced by the rates. Investment does not come with high interest rates.”

The central bank will hold its next scheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Oct. 20.

Erdogan, who has long argued that cutting interest rates results in lower inflation, has fired three consecutive central bank governors in the last four years over disagreements about the appropriate level for interest rates.

“Turkey’s new economic model refuses belief that policy interest rate should be higher than inflation to curb price increases,” Nebati told CNN-Turk television as he accused previous policy makers who worked with Erdogan of preventing the president from implementing this economic model. “I think and believe the same way the president does and I’m determined to carry on,” he said.

