Erdogan Vows to Support Steps to Be Taken by Central Bank

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he fully supports the new central bank governor and the finance minister.

“Turkey to implement bitter pill policies if needed,” Erdogan said on Wednesday. The lira extended gains to below 8 mark after the president’s speech.

The lira extended gains on Erdogan’s comments and was trading 3.2% higher at 7.9009 at 2:46 p.m. in Istanbul.

Below are some of the highlights of Erdogan’s speech to ruling AK Party lawmakers in parliament:

Turkey determined to bring down risk and increase returns for investors

“We will see gains made by domestic and foreign investors who trust in Turkey’s economy and lira as our own gains”

Policy makers will be in close contact with investors; Turkey will organize meetings with international investors

It’s the central bank’s job to determine policies that will achieve price stability; In that respect, “I support every step that they will take”

(Updates with more details from Erdogan from the third paragraph.)

