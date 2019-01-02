(Bloomberg) -- Turkish tanks and guns massed for hundreds of miles along the border with Syria as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invoked a prominent Ottoman figure to vow victory over his country’s enemies.

The tomb of Suleyman Shah, a medieval relation of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, once rested in a tiny Turkish enclave inside Syria before it was brought to Turkey in 2015 in the face of threats by Islamic State. Turkey has promised to restore the tomb to its original site, suggesting that Ankara’s ongoing operation inside Syria against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Islamic State could widen further as American forces prepare to pull out.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called Erdogan on Tuesday from the tomb, declaring “the Turkish Armed Forces assumed a mission, a responsibility in the struggle against Islamic State and we will effectively carry it out in the coming days.” The military chief of staff and commanders of the army, air force and navy joined him in his review of the border.

Turkey has also threatened to launch a separate offensive in Syria to force the separatist Kurdish forces it regards as a mortal enemy away from its border. Military trucks have been hauling tanks, howitzers and armored personnel carriers to the border for weeks as Turkey’s army prepares to escalate its involvement in Syria.

“I believe, from now on, the process of Suleyman Shah will be far more important,” Erdogan told Akar, his voice blaring off the speaker of the defense minister’s mobile phone. “I believe your faith will bring many more victories. You’ve walked to the martyrdom and you are walking again. Allah will give us victory.”

Meanwhile, Iraq’s President Barham Salih was scheduled to meet with Erdogan in Turkey on Thursday. On Dec. 31, Iraqi fighter jets struck an Islamic State position inside Syria, a day after the Syrian government authorized its neighbor to target the militants at will.

