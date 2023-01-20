(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turned to nationalist rhetoric against Greece to fire up supporters ahead of this year’s elections, warning Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis not to antagonize him over long-running territorial disputes.

“Look Mitsotakis, you are speaking here and there, but you should know that if you make a mistake, then crazy Turks would march,” Erdogan said at a rally in Istanbul on Friday, to the cheers of hundreds of supporters. He went on to deny any plan to strike Athens with newly-developed Typhoon missiles, as long as Greece doesn’t “act smart.”

Turkey and rival Greece are both holding elections in coming months and their leaders are known for using their speeches to address conflicts in the Aegean Sea that separates the countries or the eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan on Friday reiterated that Greece was arming its Aegean islands, violating international agreements.

Mitsotakis said Thursday he believes a resolution to the countries’ differences could be made possible by speaking with Erdogan, and stressed the two neighbors will not go to war.

However, he repeated his criticism of Turkey’s energy and territorial ambitions in the region, among other issues.

“We cannot accept, for example, the fact that Turkey signs a memorandum of understanding with Libya that denies Crete any right to maritime zones,” he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “These are completely unacceptable premises.”

