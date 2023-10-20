(Bloomberg) -- Eurasian Resources Group plans an $800 million revamp of its dormant Comide copper and cobalt operation in Democratic Republic of Congo, as the Kazakhstan-backed miner taps demand for green-energy minerals.

Congo supplies about 70% of the world’s cobalt and is a top-three copper producer, giving the central African nation a pivotal role in the energy transition. However, the price of cobalt — a key ingredient in many batteries for electric vehicles — slumped to the lowest in almost four years in May amid booming supply and a slowdown in Chinese demand.

Construction of a new hydrometallurgical facility at Comide will be completed in 2025, the Luxembourg-registered company said Friday in an emailed statement. Under the first two phases of development, it will produce 40,000 tons of copper cathode and 7,000 tons of cobalt hydroxide a year. Output will be doubled in the third phase, with the potential to further expand copper capacity to 120,000 tons.

The expansion comes after another Congo cobalt project being developed by Chemaf SA and Trafigura Group ran into difficulties amid cost overruns and weak prices. Closely held ERG, which is 40% owned by the Kazakh government, has several other copper and cobalt assets in the central African country.

Congo’s state miner, Gecamines, has offered to buy back several of ERG’s mines amid a development dispute at one of their joint ventures, Bloomberg reported in August.

ERG and Gecamines did not respond to messages requesting comment.

Development and construction at Comide will create approximately 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, ERG said.

--With assistance from Yinka Ibukun.

