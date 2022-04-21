(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams will appoint Margaret Anadu, a recently departed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner, as chair of the New York City Economic Development Corp.’s board, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

Anadu, 40, will take over leadership of the organization’s board from restaurateur Danny Meyer, who has been chairman for the past year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. The nonprofit corporation has a mission of investing in neighborhoods, fighting climate change, creating workforce-development opportunities and supporting growth of both startups and established firms.

The group, a key vehicle for economic development in the city, has taken on added significance since the onset of Covid-19, with the city working to rebound after being hit hard early by the global crisis. The pandemic has reshaped work life in the city, hurting restaurants, services and other businesses that rely on bustling office towers.

In February, Adams named Andrew Kimball, chief executive officer of Industry City and former president and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp., as president of the Economic Development Corp.

A representative for the mayor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Anadu’s appointment.

At New York-based Goldman, Anadu had an expansive role, including leading investing efforts in under-served communities and minority businesses. She was officially head of sustainability and impact efforts at Goldman’s asset-management arm. After the 2020 presidential election, her name was even floated for a role in President Joe Biden’s administration, a person familiar with the matter had said at the time.

Anadu was named a Goldman partner in 2018, making her the youngest Black female partner in the firm’s history.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.