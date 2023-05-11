We will have the lowest oil inventories in at least 5 years by end of 2023: Eric Nuttall

A group of heavy oil Canadian producers are being extremely overlooked by investors, according to one portfolio manager.

Companies within the energy sector are trading at historic lows while their balance sheets are the best they’ve ever been, Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, told BNN Bloomberg in an interview on Thursday.

"Our view is the most mispriced energy equities on this planet are Canadian heavy oil names because we can get decades’ worth of free cash flow (FCF) for free," he said.

These heavy oil producers have pledged a return of 75 per cent to 100 per cent return of FCF to investors once they have reached their leverage metrics, Nuttall explained. He believes that most producers will meet these targets by the end of this year on the forecast of oil trading at US$80 per barrel.

The price of oil reached US$71.28 per barrel as of early morning trading on Thursday. This is down 41.63 per cent from its high of $122.11 in June of 2022.

One factor keeping investors hesitant to invest in the oil and gas sector has been depressed oil prices amid fears of a recession, Nuttall said.

“People go aha – I told you so, (oil) price is falling, demand must be weak -- and we can categorically prove that that is incorrect,” he said.

Nuttall pointed to a fall in global inventories, oil refiners reporting demand growth on first-quarter conference calls and strong global oil demand from China.