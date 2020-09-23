(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s son Eric can’t delay until after the November election a deposition sought by New York authorities in a civil fraud probe of the family business, a judge ruled.

Eric Trump must testify under oath by Oct. 7, despite his busy calendar during his father’s campaign, New York state court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled Wednesday in New York state court in Manhattan, handing a significant procedural victory to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James has been seeking sworn testimony from Trump for months as part of a probe into how certain assets were valued by the Trump Organization, where he’s an executive vice president. While Trump last week agreed to be deposed, he said he couldn’t do so until after the Nov. 3 election -- proposing Thanksgiving Day as one option.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.