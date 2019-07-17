Jul 17, 2019
Ericsson Ends Run of Forecast-Beating Results With Asia Warning
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ericsson AB posted earnings that missed analyst estimates for the first time in six quarters and said its rollout of 5G mobile networks in Asia would weigh on profitability, in a rare setback for Chief Executive Officer Borje Ekholm’s turnaround efforts.
- The Swedish network equipment vendor’s adjusted operating profit rose to 3.9 billion kronor ($415 million) from 2.0 billion kronor a year earlier. That compared with the average estimate of 4.4 billion kronor in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.
Key Insights
- All of Ericsson’s business units except Networks posted results below estimates, showing Ekholm has more work to do after a successful turnaround of the company’s biggest division.
- Ericsson is fighting Finland’s Nokia Oyj and China’s Huawei Technologies Co. for market share in 5G wireless networks that offer super-fast download speeds, minimal delay and capacity for more simultaneous connections.
- Ekholm said Wednesday that the start of 5G deliveries in Asia “will gradually impact margins negatively in the short term but strengthen our position in the long term.”
- The company said those “strategic contracts” with initially low margins would not jeopardize the company’s profitability targets for 2020.
Market Context
- Ericsson shares have gained on the previous five interim reports. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months as Ekholm’s two-year effort to reverse a slump in profits began to pay off.
Get More
- Ericsson’s adjusted gross margin -- the share of sales left after production costs -- was 36.7%, unchanged from a year earlier, compared with an analyst estimate of 37.1%
- “Large 5G deployments in parts of Asia are expected to commence at the end of 2019 and will gradually impact gross margin negatively in the short term,” Ericsson said.
