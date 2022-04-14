(Bloomberg) -- Ericsson AB indicated it faces new fines related to its corruption scandal in Iraq and associated breach notices by the U.S. Department of Justice as the telecommunications networks maker presented its first-quarter earnings report.

The company avoided adding clarity on the misconduct and failure to properly inform the U.S. authorities, saying it’s “fully committed” to co-operating with the DOJ. The magnitude of any additional payments “cannot at this time be reliably estimated.”

“We remain limited in what we can say about the historical events covered in the Iraq investigation and our ongoing engagement on the matter,” the company said, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Stockholm-based network equipment manufacturer reported adjusted operating profit of 4.8 billion kronor ($507 million), missing average analyst estimates of 6.44 billion kronor.

The company said Thursday its adjusted operating margin was 8.7%, compared to an 11.85% average estimate. Sales grew to 55.1 billion kronor in the quarter, above the 53.64 billion kronor expected by analysts.

Key Insights

The start to the year has been turbulent with the share plunging by as much as a third after the media revelation before paring some losses. As shareholders voted against discharging Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Ekholm from legal liability at the company’s AGM in March, the CEO acknowledged that the repercussions of the Iraq episode had “continued under his watch” and that the company still has “a lot more work to do” when it comes to changing culture. He also wowed to step up an overhaul of the company’s compliance function.

Ericsson said it continues to work toward closing the acquisition of cloud-based services company Vonage Holdings Corp. during the first half of the year. The Iraq scandal has led to raised questions on whether U.S. authorities might disqualify Ericsson’s bid. Given the “hefty price tag,” analysts have said a walk-away from the acquisition might be a key positive trigger for the share.

Earlier in the week, the company said it had decided to halt its Russian operations “indefinitely,” while making a $95 million provision in its network business for the quarter.

Market Context

Ericsson shares have lost about 25% in the 12 months to Wednesday’s close.

19 analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying the stock, 10 had a “hold” recommendation and 1 recommended selling.

Get More:

Statement

