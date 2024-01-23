(Bloomberg) -- Ericsson AB warned that its market outside of China will continue to decline in 2024, as the telecom network equipment maker’s head said investment levels by many operators remain “unsustainably low.”

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 9% to 7.4 billion kronor ($710 million), excluding restructuring charges, the Stockholm-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. That beat the 7 billion kronor that analysts had expected, according to the average estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

“We work on what we can control, we work on our cost side,” Chief Executive Officer Börje Ekholm said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that Ericsson cut its run rate costs by 12 billion kronor last year. “We’ll do what we can to really trim our costs.”

Ericsson and its rival Nokia Oyj, which reports on Thursday, are facing a rough year, with sluggish spending from mobile service providers who’ve been slow to roll out 5G technology. The Dell’Oro Group, which tracks the telecom industry, projects the global radio access network market will “decline sharply” in 2024.

Shares of Ericsson fell as much as 4.2% and were down 0.4% at 61.05 kronor at 9:58 a.m. in Stockholm.

Revenue fell 16% to 71.9 billion kronor in the fourth quarter, Ericsson said. That compared to the 76.7 billion kronor average forecast from analysts.

“We expect the market outside China to further decline, with similar uncertainties as experienced in 2023,” Ekholm said in the statement. “In our view, the current investment levels are unsustainably low for many operators.”

Market Decline

Northeast Asia sales rose 9% in the fourth quarter to 9.1 billion kronor. That’s about 13% of Ericsson’s total revenue.

Sales in India declined in the period compared to the third quarter as a massive push to build out the country’s fifth generation network started to slow.

“It’s coming down to the normal level, so we are ramping down,” Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander said of Ericsson’s Indian business in an interview.

Ericsson must also contend with the emergence of OpenRAN, a technology that allows operators to choose the vendors that supply its antennas and infrastructure and could help competitors disrupt the Nordic companies’ stronghold on the equipment market.

The Swedish phone equipment maker beat out its Finnish competitor Nokia to secure a $14 billion deal to roll out OpenRAN with US operator AT&T Inc. at the end of last year. That contract will begin to ramp up in the second half of 2024, according to the statement.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Ericsson announced Getinge AB Chief Financial Officer Lars Sandström will take over as finance chief on April 1. Mellander’s departure was announced last April.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.