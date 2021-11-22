(Bloomberg) -- Ericsson has agreed to buy telecommunication services company Vonage Holdings Corp.

The Swedish telecommunications giant will pay $21 per share for Vonage, giving the deal an enterprise value of about $6.2 billion, according to a statement Monday. The acquisition underlines Ericsson’s strategy to expand its presence in wireless enterprise and broaden its global offerings, the statement said.

Vonage, which has been under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, is working with advisers to run a strategic review of the business, including a potential sale of the telecommunication services company, Bloomberg News reported in September.

