(Bloomberg) -- Ericsson AB will need to write down assets related to its business in China, resulting in a 1 billion krona ($109 million) hit to the Swedish telecoms giant.

“Overall, Ericsson’s 5G business in China is expected to have healthy profitability over the life of the contracts,” the company said on Monday. “However, the margins during the second quarter of 2020 are expected to be negative due to high initial costs for new products.”

Ericsson said the cost is part of a broader strategy to expand its presence within the all-important market for fifth generation technology. News of the writedowns comes as the company secures agreements with three major operators in China, where it expects to achieve “healthy profitability,” according to Monday’s statement.

Analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence estimate that Ericsson will be able to add about 3-4% to its revenue this year as it builds its 5G presence across the globe. Ericsson said on Monday that it’s sticking with its latest financial targets for 2020 and 2022.

The writedown is tied to pre-commercial product inventory for the Chinese market, with the cost set to be reported in its Segment Networks unit in the second quarter, Ericcson said.

“While the deployment of 5G in China will continue to be dilutive to Segment Networks gross margin short-term, it is expected to contribute positively to gross and operating income from the second half of 2020 and in line with the business plan be profitable over time,” the company said.

