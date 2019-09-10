(Bloomberg) -- Eritrea is the world’s most censored state, even worse than North Korea, according to media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists.

The reclusive Horn of Africa nation shut down all independent media in 2001 and is the “worst jailer” of journalists in sub-Saharan Africa, with at least 16 journalists in detention by the end of 2018, most of them imprisoned since the crackdown, CPJ said in a report published Tuesday.

Among other countries that severely restrict media and harass or intimidate journalists into silence with detention as well as physical and digital surveillance are Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, China, Equatorial Guinea and Cuba, according to the organization.

Eritrean Information minister, Yemane G. Meskel, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Saul Butera in Kigali at sbutera2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura, Pauline Bax

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.