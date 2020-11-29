(Bloomberg) -- Forces in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region fired missiles toward the capital of neighboring Eritrea for a second consecutive day after Ethiopian federal troops routed them from their own regional capital, according to foreign diplomats with knowledge of the attack.

Officials from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front have blamed Eritrea for helping Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed advance against them as the conflict in Africa’s second-biggest nation spills beyond its borders.

The U.S. embassy in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital, reported half a dozen explosions at about 10:13 p.m. on Saturday, in a statement on its website. A single blast occurred in the city on Friday night, the embassy said. At least three rockets were fired at Eritrea from Tigray two weeks earlier.

The foreign diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because they cannot speak publicly on the matter.

Conflict broke out in Ethiopia on Nov. 4 in retaliation for an alleged assault on an army base that Abiy blamed on the Tigray region’s government. Relations between Tigray and Abiy’s administration have been strained since he took office in 2018 and began consolidating power, sidelining the TPLF, once the nation’s pre-eminent power broker.

TPLF President Debretsion Gebremichael didn’t respond to a text message seeking comment. Calls to Eritrean Minister of Information Yemane Gebremeskel weren’t immediately returned.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.