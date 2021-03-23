(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Eritrean forces crossed into his nation’s territory after fighting broke out in the northern region of Tigray in a conflict that’s cost the government more than $1 billion.

In a first such admission, Abiy said Eritrea supported the Ethiopian forces from the onset of the conflict. They stepped in to protect their border, Abiy said in response to questions in parliament on Tuesday.

