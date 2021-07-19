(Bloomberg) -- Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna is listing its shares through a deal with a blank-check company that values the Italian fashion house at $3.2 billion.

Zegna intends to raise $880 million by combining with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company whose chairman is Sergio Ermotti, former chief executive officer of UBS Group AG.

The menswear designer is ending more than a century of being a private company as luxury-goods makers keeps consolidating. Earlier this year, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE completed the acquisition of Tiffany & Co., the largest deal yet in the industry. L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by LVMH, agreed to buy a majority stake in Italian fashion house Etro SpA on Sunday.

Firmly established in the U.S., SPACs have been gaining recent traction with companies and investors in Europe. Avanti Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by French entrepreneur Ian Gallienne and Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, last year raised $600 million to focus on European targets. Last week, a SPAC backed by the luxury billionnaire Pinault family raised 275 million euros to focus on entertainment companies in Europe.

