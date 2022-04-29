(Bloomberg) -- Administrators for NMC Health sued Ernst & Young in the U.K., escalating a battle over the hospital operator’s collapse.

The London suit, filed on Thursday, doesn’t yet contain a public document laying out the details of the claim. Sky News earlier reported the case saying that the health care firm is seeking 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) over allegations of audit negligence.

It follows a U.S. court fight over the quality of EY’s auditing work. NMC Health’s founder, Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, sued the Big Four accountant in New York last year and accused the accounting giant of “actively” concealing a six-year fraud from investors and turned a blind eye to thousands of suspicious transactions.

NMC Health was put into administration in 2020 following allegations of fraud at the health care provider. Shetty is himself facing a number of legal battles.

A spokesperson for EY said they were aware of the U.K. suit and will defend the claim vigorously. NMC and its administrators didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

