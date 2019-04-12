(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has reported Ernst & Young to the police amid concerns that the accounting firm failed to alert the authorities to suspicious behavior linked to the Danske Bank A/S money-laundering case.

A unit of the Danish Business Ministry started investigating EY last year as the full scale of the Danske scandal became known. Denmark’s biggest bank is at the center of a $230 billion Estonian laundering affair that spans the years 2007 to 2015. Ernst & Young is being investigated for its work auditing Danske’s accounts for 2014.

The money-laundering scandal that has swept through the Nordic and Baltic regions has more recently also engulfed Swedbank AB. The Swedish lender had initially hired Ernst & Young to conduct a review of its suspicious transactions, but dropped the firm amid public criticism due to the ongoing Danish investigation.

In a statement on Friday, the Danish Business Authority said it arrived at an “assessment that EY, in connection with its audit of Danske Bank’s reports for 2014, was made aware of information” meaning that “EY ought to have conducted a closer investigation, and informed the Financial Intelligence Unit.”

In a written statement, Ernst & Young said its Danish unit “has fully collaborated with the Danish Business Authority since October 2018 and has made available all documents regarding our audit.”

“EY Denmark has reported as required by the then applicable regulation and we will fully cooperate with the State Prosecutor,” it said.

The investigation into Ernst & Young was started a month after Danske published a report revealing the vast scale of the scandal. Danske is now the target of investigations in several European countries. In the U.S., the bank is being probed by the Department of Justice and the SEC.

