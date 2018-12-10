(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures extended declines Monday, falling as much as 1 percent, after China summoned the U.S. ambassador following the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer. The S&P 500 Index sank 4.6 percent last week, its biggest decline since March, as the equity gauge slipped back into negative territory for the year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Heejin Kim in Seoul at hkim579@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Matt Turner

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.