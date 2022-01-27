(Bloomberg) -- Coca Cola Co.’s bottler in Turkey may turn to the ESG credit market to finance future acquisitions despite having to accept higher borrowing costs in the company’s recent sale of a sustainable bond.

Coca Cola Icecek AS raised $500 million this month in what it said was the first sustainability-linked bond from a beverages company in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Although the sale drew bids for twice the amount on offer, it failed to nudge pricing lower from initial guidance as a more hawkish Federal Reserve brought closer the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.

“The sale was in a difficult week for emerging markets,” Chief Executive Officer Burak Basarir said in an interview. “We didn’t want to wait longer and take a risk.”

Investors racing to buy debt tied to environmental, social and governance principles are set to propel issuance to fresh highs but buyers are growing more picky. CCI’s offering also shows the market for sustainable debt isn’t immune to turbulence.

Borrowers in Turkey additionally have to contend with the aftermath of a currency crisis and inflation that ended last year at the fastest in nearly two decades.

For CCI, its debut sustainable bond may be just the start. ESG debt could help finance its ambitions as it explores possible acquisitions in the vicinity of its existing operations, Basarir said.

The company may consider as a “very likely alternative the sale of ESG-linked bonds if there is a need for a sizable inorganic growth opportunity once the targets are ready,” he said, adding the company isn’t in active talks for deals at the moment.

The Turkish company has been working on targets in as many as 10 areas including gender equality, diversity and carbon emission reductions by 2030, Basarir said. The bottler’s seven-year sustainability bond is linked to commitments to water and energy efficiency.

CCI, which is 50% owned by Turkey’s biggest brewer, is among the top 10 Coca-Cola bottlers globally. It recently expanded into Uzbekistan.

Deals, ESG

Leveraged finance is among factors that could spur ESG issuance to a new peak in 2022. Sustainability-linked bonds already saw a massive increase in sales last year to $109 billion from $11 billion in 2020.

But issuers will now have to navigate a more challenging market. Besides having to improve their green credentials, companies may find price a factor.

“Investors are becoming more discerning on ESG,” said Rodica Glavan, head of EM corporate fixed income at Insight Investment Management in London, who didn’t participate in CCI’s bond sale. “Many investors do their work now and don’t buy blindly bonds simply because they are green.”

CCI will use as much as half the proceeds to cut debt through an early redemption of its 2024 notes, and the remainder will go toward investment in existing operations, Basarir said.

With an investment grade rating from two of the major credit assessors, CCI is ranked higher than Turkey’s government.

The firm said its issue was among a handful in Turkey by non-financial issuer and attracted buyers from the U.S., the European Union and the U.K.

Still, when it sold conventional securities of the same size and maturity in 2017, CCI’s final pricing narrowed by about a quarter of a percentage point over mid-swaps.

By comparison, the sustainable bond was priced to yield 4.75%, the same level as when marketing for the deal started.

“It offered a concession since it has issued in a market where overall volatility in EM remained high and also sentiment especially around Russia-Ukraine and Turkey lira depreciation aftermath were ongoing,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager and head of emerging market corporate debt at Union Investment Privatfonds in Frankfurt, which participated in the deal.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.