(Bloomberg) -- ESG Core Investments BV rose in its Amsterdam trading debut Friday after raising 250 million euros ($303 million) in the first initial public offering of a sustainability-focused blank-check company in Europe.

ESG Core climbed 5.5% to 10.55 euros at 9:07 a.m. in Amsterdam from the offering price of 10 euros per unit. The listing is the first in Europe this year by a special-purpose acquisition company, and only the third such offering since the blank-check craze took Wall Street by storm in 2020. Since the beginning of 2020, 388 SPACs have gone public in the U.S., raising about $126 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The pipeline of deals on this side of the Atlantic is slowly filling up, with Amsterdam proving a popular destination. Martin Blessing, a former chief executive officer of Commerzbank AG, is planning a SPAC listing in the Netherlands, targeting deals in the European financial industry, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Michael Tobin, a U.K. data center entrepreneur-turned-motivational speaker, is seeking to raise a technology-focused blank-check firm, also in Amsterdam, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

