(Bloomberg) -- The credibility of a burgeoning class of bonds linked to environmental goals is being threatened by a lack of ambition in companies’ targets and the willingness of investors to overlook those shortcomings.

The market for these so-called sustainability-linked bonds is on track to expand 13-fold this year, to more than $120 billion, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. But critics say that many companies are linking their bonds to targets that they can easily achieve, and in some cases to goals they’ve virtually already met. Investors, meanwhile, hungry for assets they can call “green,” are willing to turn a blind eye.

“I don’t think the broader market has got it nailed as to what the level and ambition of these bonds should be,” said Rhys Petheram, head of environmental solutions at Jupiter Asset Management, which oversees $71.9 billion. “And it’s really important to get that right, otherwise it’s just symbolic and it’s no better than any other bond.”

The International Capital Market Association said in guidelines published in June that goals ought to represent a “material improvement” beyond a “business-as-usual trajectory.” Still, they also need to be realistically achievable within the lifetime of the bond.

Petheram picked out a recent deal by U.K. supermarket operator Tesco Plc where the emissions goal had already been largely achieved. M&G Ltd.’s Charles de Quinsonas similarly questioned whether Brazilian paper maker Suzano SA had a sufficiently ambitious target in an SLB sale last year, even while applauding the company for considering environmental issues.

“We like KPI-linked bonds, but it really depends on how, to what and where are they linked,” said David Zahn, Franklin Templeton’s head of European fixed income. Penalties for not reaching set targets can also be “relatively low,” he said.

Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB is the latest company to access this market, offering a 500 million-euro ($603 million) note on Thursday. The company is aiming to increase use of recycled materials and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Tesco tied its 750 million-euro 8.5-year bond to a pledge to cut so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions 60% through 2025-26 versus a 2015-16 baseline. The company has already achieved a 50% cut.

The retailer is “proud to be making good progress on our journey to be a net-zero carbon business in the U.K. by 2035 and for the entire group by 2050,” Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart said in a post-deal press release. A spokesperson declined to comment further on the SLB target when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Suzano’s $750 million SLB has a penalty set against a 2024-2025 emissions goal, which it came close to meeting in 2018. The company says its emissions intensity is volatile due to variations in production in any given year, while more investment and technology were needed after initial progress.

“It’s one thing to reach a number in a given year. It’s another to keep the indicator at a given level,” Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Bacci said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Buyers’ Homework

Meanwhile, cash-rich ESG investors need to resist temptation to overlook modest goals after a further $347 billion poured into ESG-focused funds last year, an all-time high. Simply buying a bond with a sustainability label is not enough, said Carmen Nuzzo, head of fixed income at Principles for Responsible Investment.

“There is still lots of ‘homework’ that needs to accompany the purchase and the tracking of the sustainability pledge, post issuance,” she said.

Organizations such as the non-profit Science Based Targets initiative, and independent verification from assessors such as Sustainalytics, can give some comfort over the level of companies’ targets. Goals may also carry greater clout if they’re part of executives’ long-term incentive plans, Jupiter’s Petheram said. This was done by Enel SpA, the Italian utility that opened the SLB market in 2019.

Benchmarking against peers is another way to assess companies’ plans. Fashion house Chanel priced 600 million euros of SLBs in September linked to emissions and renewable-energy targets. While “robust,” its emissions goals “appear to be less ambitious” than those of sector peers such as Kering and L’Oréal, according to a report by independent assessor Vigeo Eiris. Chanel declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Once a company’s target is deemed to be credible, a higher financial penalty for missing it may also boost confidence that a company will deliver, said Mitch Reznick, head of sustainable fixed income at Federated Hermes.

“There is always a risk of some exploitation of a fast-growing corner of the market,” Reznick said. “But as these thematic markets find their sea legs, they tend to consolidate around credibility.”

(Adds detail of H&M sustainability-linked bond sale in seventh paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.