(Bloomberg) -- Global sustainable debt sales fell to an eight-month low in April as borrowers in U.S. and Europe postponed deals amid worries about rising rates, the economy and geopolitics.

Sales of green, social, sustainability, sustainability-linked bonds, loans and munis fell to about $70 billion in April, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s the lowest since August 2021, when companies and governments issued about $67 billion of ESG debt.

Weeks of volatility in global markets have deterred issuers of both sustainable and non-ESG debt. The Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot last month stymied high-grade corporate bond sales in the U.S., while Europe’s worst geopolitical crisis in decades froze that region’s junk market for the longest in more than 10 years.

Global issuance of green bonds -- the largest category of sustainable debt by dollar volume -- fell to about $28 billion in April, compared to about $41 billion the previous month.

Social Boost

Sustainability-linked bonds -- one of the fastest-growing subsets of ESG debt -- dropped to just about $4 billion, compared with more than $15 billion in March. ESG debt pioneer Enel SpA chalked up another ethical milestone with a 750 million pounds ($985 million) deal, the largest offering of sterling sustainability-linked bonds.

Social bonds sales, which have been on a downward trend, got a major boost from French state agency Caisse d’Amortissement de la Dette Sociale. It priced 5 billion euros ($5.26 billion) in the debt, pushing April sales to $10.5 billion, more than $8 billion raised in March.

