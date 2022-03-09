(Bloomberg) -- Asset managers are under renewed pressure to drop gas from ESG funds, as activists slam European plans to call the fossil fuel “green” in the middle of a war that has exposed the region’s energy dependence on Russia.

In a letter signed by 92 nonprofit groups including Reclaim Finance, Greenpeace and Urgewald, financial institutions are being asked to “publicly commit” to exclude gas from funds and bond programs that carry an ESG label. The signatories called Europe’s proposal to treat gas as a sustainable asset “unscientific and unjust.”

The European Union is on track to add both gas and nuclear energy to a taxonomy intended to steer environmental, social and governance investing. The EU argues the move is needed to offer member states a bridge as they transition away from coal and over to renewables.

But the plan has drawn harsh criticism from climate activists, investors and even some EU nations. And that criticism has grown louder still since Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine exposed a major security hole in the form of Europe’s reliance on Russian gas.

With about 40% of its natural gas coming from Russia, the EU is now racing to reduce that exposure. Climate activists say that excluding the fossil fuel from the bloc’s green taxonomy should be an obvious step.

“The EU’s decision to brand fossil gas as sustainable paves the way for a renewed fossil gas dependency and gives green credentials to its producers,” said Paul Schreiber, a campaigner at Reclaim Finance. “Democratic countries must swiftly reduce their fossil fuel addiction to pull the rug out from under authoritarian fossil fuel producers like Russia.”

In their letter, the nonprofits also urge the finance industry to exclude nuclear assets from ESG investment products, given concerns around safety and atomic waste. And they note that the security risks are also significant, with Russia producing about 35% of the world’s enriched uranium for nuclear reactors.

At the very least, asset managers should keep gas and nuclear out of all so-called Article 9 funds, which are supposed to uphold the highest sustainability standards under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, the nonprofits write.

Meanwhile the EU’s climate chief, Frans Timmermans, has acknowledged that some member states are likely to stick with coal for longer in the face of war, undermining the bloc’s argument that gas serves as a stepping stone in the transition to clean energy.

But both gas and nuclear look set to make their way into the green taxonomy nonetheless. It would require overwhelming opposition from EU member countries or a majority of lawmakers in the European Parliament to reverse the decision. Lawmakers have at least four months to evaluate the Commission’s proposals.

A Barclays Plc survey this week showed that a majority of clients would be willing to buy green bonds funding nuclear energy, while nearly half would be open to natural gas projects, highlighting the scale of the challenge in convincing investors to embrace a purer definition of green.

