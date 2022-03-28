(Bloomberg) -- For Sonia Kowal, who runs one of the oldest socially responsible investing funds, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting international condemnation through sanctions may be a dress rehearsal for China.The Chinese government is treating capitalism as a “rest stop on the road to socialism” and has increasingly been reining in its once “unfettered capitalism,” she said of the world’s second-largest economy.

“What we’re worried about is the risks become even higher going forward,” said Kowal, president of Zevin Asset Management in Boston. “The Chinese government isn’t beholden to anybody except itself.”The 44-year-old investor said she’s concerned that Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine may have President Xi Jinping thinking about what to do with Taiwan, which China considers to be part of its territory. And if he decides to take action, the risk to the financial markets far outweighs the Ukrainian war because global investments in China dwarf those in Russia.

China makes up about 30% of benchmark emerging market indexes, while Russia accounted for less than 5% before it invaded Ukraine. Using another metric, funds that look at environmental, social and governance factors have at least $290 billion allocated to China assets, which is about 15 times the amount held in Russian assets before the war, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Zevin, which managed $720 million at the end of February, hasn’t decided whether to sell its holdings in the two Chinese companies that the firm holds, Kowal said. She declined to identify the companies.

Kowal, whose grandparents were refugees from Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union, said sustainable investors shouldn’t have investments in Russia. Its invasion of Georgia in 2008 and annexation of Crimea six years later were obvious warning signs that investors should have avoided the country, she said.

As for China, the stakes are much higher because the country is such a big part of global supply chains, making everything from smartphones to bulldozers. It will be “nearly impossible” for investors to extricate themselves from their exposure to supply chains, Kowal said.

“You have to figure out how to use a scalpel in China,” Kowal said. “And the unpredictability of government action might be targeted to different sectors. As an investor without a presence on the ground, how will we know what the next target is going to be?’’

Kowal started her career in sustainability investing about 15 years ago and joined Zevin in 2009. The firm was founded in the late 1990s by Robert Zevin, a pioneer of socially responsible investing who left the firm four years ago.

Zevin’s biggest strategy, Global Appreciation, lost a net 8.6% of value in the first two months of this year. It returned 15% last year and posted an annualized 17.7% gain during the past three years. That's roughly in line with its benchmark, a combination of the MSCI ACWI Index and Bloomberg Intermediate US Government/Credit Index.

Kowal said the overwhelming interest in sustainable investing will wane as investors realize that many funds touting their ESG credentials are having little real-world impact. Faith-based investors and foundations are likely to be the first to shift their money from ESG-labeled funds to socially responsible funds that better match their missions and values, she said.“Everyone’s trying to convince their clients that they're having impact, but in reality, we're not seeing a lot of behavioral outcomes despite the wave of money,” Kowal said. “Impact washing is a huge problem.’’

