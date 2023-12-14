(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s indebted state power utility, has asked the National Treasury to convert 16 billion rand ($840 million) of bailout funds into equity.

Eskom said it made an application on Oct. 31 to convert the subordinated loan into equity. Officials at the utility said a decision is expected soon, according to a person on an investor call Eskom held on Wednesday. The person asked not to be identified because the conversation was private.

The credit — which can be converted into equity if certain conditions are met — is part of a bigger 254 billion-rand government bailout being extended to arrest the decline in Eskom’s performance, which has caused near-daily power cuts. Having the government take a stake in the company would lessen a debt-service burden that’s prevented Eskom from carrying out adequate maintenance.

It will “reduce debt, increase equity and strengthen the balance sheet,” Eskom said in a response to questions. Further conversions may take place at a later date, it said.

In its first-half results presentation, the company disclosed that it’s heading for a seventh consecutive annual loss.

