(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s biggest polluter, had its court case for allegedly supplying misleading information to a government air quality officer, exceeding emission limits at the Kendal coal-fired power plant and breaching its Atmospheric Emission License delayed.

At a hearing on Friday the next stage of the case was scheduled for July 28. Eskom said in a response to queries.

In November 2020 the state utility said it would face the charges, which could be classified as criminal conduct, after a series of infractions at the 4,116-megawatt facility, which had its pollution abatement equipment damaged during a 2018 strike.

Since then it has been the subject of a series of orders from the environment department mainly relating to the emission of particulate matter, which causes respiratory disease.

