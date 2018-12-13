(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signaled he doesn’t back a proposal from the struggling state-owned power utility for the government to assume a large portion of its debt.

There are a number of options being considered to solve Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s large debt burden, he said in an interview Thursday with Johannesburg-based Talk Radio 702. Eskom has told bond investors it wants the government to take on about 100 billion rand ($7 billion) of its debt.

“The debt swap that Eskom has come up with is just going to descend us into further deeper debt as a country,” Ramaphosa said. “So we have said we need to look at a number of other options.”

Ramaphosa will announce a task team to consider solutions for Eskom on Friday, he said. The team will look at Eskom’s current challenges, after the company was forced to implement rolling blackouts, as well as its business and funding models.

Read more: Eskom Is Said to Propose Moving Debt to State, Cutting Jobs

The president also said:

He’ll announce a special presidential council on state-owned enterprises Friday.

The government is committed to helping the South African Broadcasting Corp. with its own funding squeeze.

Constraints to growth, including providing policy certainty and making it easier to secure visas to visit the country, will be addressed.

Levels of corruption in some state companies is at a “horrifying” level and the issue will be addressed.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mike Cohen in Cape Town at mcohen21@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net, Liezel Hill, Karl Maier

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.